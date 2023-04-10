Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. Buys 1,113 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCS)

Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCS – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,270 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,113 shares during the quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. owned 0.07% of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF worth $329,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BSCS. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 462.0% during the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,672,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,002,000 after buying an additional 1,375,213 shares in the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $21,891,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 102.5% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 862,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,216,000 after purchasing an additional 436,544 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 1,524.5% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 459,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,795,000 after purchasing an additional 431,443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TruWealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,086,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

BSCS stock opened at $20.22 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $19.85 and its 200 day moving average is $19.66. Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $18.80 and a 52 week high of $20.92.

Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate investment-grade bonds with effective maturities in 2028. BSCS was launched on Aug 9, 2018 and is managed by Invesco.

