Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. Decreases Stock Position in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. decreased its position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,316 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc.’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $1,132,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vigilant Capital Management LLC increased its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 280.0% in the third quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 114 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 52.6% in the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 116 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 450.0% during the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Align Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 496.4% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. 55.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $245.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and set a $308.00 target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Estée Lauder Companies in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $245.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $279.58.

NYSE:EL opened at $241.26 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $248.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $238.40. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a one year low of $186.47 and a one year high of $285.79. The firm has a market cap of $86.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.70, a P/E/G ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.66.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $4.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.58 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 9.13% and a return on equity of 32.65%. Estée Lauder Companies’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.01 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 4.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is currently 64.23%.

In other Estée Lauder Companies news, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 9,741 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.90, for a total transaction of $2,473,239.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,211,864.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Estée Lauder Companies news, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 9,741 shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.90, for a total value of $2,473,239.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,211,864.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Fabrizio Freda sold 6,831 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $1,912,680.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 118,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,300,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 33,511 shares of company stock worth $8,943,120. 12.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacture of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda and Too Faced. Its channels consist of department stores, multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

