Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. Buys 441 Shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. raised its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) by 12.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,111 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 441 shares during the quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc.’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $611,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DRI. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in Darden Restaurants during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new position in Darden Restaurants in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 333.3% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 260 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. 89.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on DRI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Darden Restaurants from $145.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $148.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $165.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Darden Restaurants currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $160.23.

Insider Activity at Darden Restaurants

Darden Restaurants Trading Down 2.2 %

In other news, Director William S. Simon sold 2,731 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.77, for a total value of $419,945.87. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $965,829.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other Darden Restaurants news, CEO Ricardo Cardenas sold 12,735 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.02, for a total transaction of $1,974,179.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 48,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,488,086.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director William S. Simon sold 2,731 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.77, for a total value of $419,945.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $965,829.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 103,840 shares of company stock worth $15,961,460 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DRI opened at $149.70 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.54, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.23. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a twelve month low of $110.96 and a twelve month high of $155.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $148.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $143.08.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.73 billion. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 45.62% and a net margin of 9.19%. Darden Restaurants’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.93 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 7.94 EPS for the current year.

Darden Restaurants Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 10th will be issued a $1.21 dividend. This represents a $4.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 6th. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.19%.

Darden Restaurants Profile

Darden Restaurants, Inc is a full-service restaurant company, which engages in the provision of restaurant services. It operates through the following segments: Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Fine Dining, and Other Business. The Olive Garden segment is the largest full-service dining Italian restaurant operator.

