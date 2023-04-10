Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Purchases 28,735 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,247,516 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,735 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.26% of United Parcel Service worth $390,708,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tsfg LLC lifted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 49.8% in the fourth quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 665 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the period. Fortem Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 5,828 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $941,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its holdings in United Parcel Service by 12.1% in the third quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 10,087 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,629,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in United Parcel Service by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 15,176 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,638,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Finally, Zhang Financial LLC boosted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 2,202 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. 58.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE UPS opened at $188.59 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $161.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.29, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.09. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $154.87 and a fifty-two week high of $209.39. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $185.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $178.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22.

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The transportation company reported $3.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.59 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.03 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 66.10% and a net margin of 11.51%. United Parcel Service’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.59 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, January 31st that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the transportation company to repurchase up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st were paid a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.44%. This is a positive change from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 17th. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is presently 49.09%.

In other news, CFO Brian Newman sold 19,000 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.46, for a total transaction of $3,466,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 11,677 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,130,585.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 20,724 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.26, for a total value of $3,777,156.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian Newman sold 19,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.46, for a total transaction of $3,466,740.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 11,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,130,585.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 54,341 shares of company stock valued at $9,848,061. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on UPS shares. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $210.00 to $207.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com raised United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Melius started coverage on United Parcel Service in a research report on Monday, March 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $225.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group set a $196.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $196.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, United Parcel Service has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $195.22.

United Parcel Service, Inc is a package delivery company, which engages in the provision of global supply chain management solutions. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain Solutions. The U.S. Domestic Package segment includes time-definite delivery of letters, documents, and packages.

