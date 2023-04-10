Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 0.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,854,728 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 410 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $487,126,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amgen in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Leelyn Smith LLC boosted its position in Amgen by 80.3% in the 3rd quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 110 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Amgen during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new position in Amgen during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Institutional investors own 75.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on AMGN shares. Cowen dropped their price objective on Amgen from $307.00 to $289.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Amgen from $276.00 to $253.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Amgen in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised Amgen from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $275.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Amgen from $240.00 to $230.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $251.44.

Amgen Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ AMGN opened at $253.32 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.20. The business’s 50 day moving average is $238.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $255.45. Amgen Inc. has a 52-week low of $223.30 and a 52-week high of $296.67. The firm has a market cap of $135.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.92, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.64.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The medical research company reported $4.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.04 by $0.05. Amgen had a return on equity of 359.47% and a net margin of 24.89%. The firm had revenue of $6.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.36 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 17.73 EPS for the current year.

Amgen Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be paid a $2.13 dividend. This represents a $8.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 17th. Amgen’s payout ratio is 70.36%.

Amgen Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of human therapeutics. It operates through Human Therapeutics segment. The company was founded by William K. Bowes, Jr., Franklin Pitcher Johnson, Jr., George B. Rathmann, and Joseph Rubinfeld on April 8, 1980 and is headquartered in Thousand Oaks, CA.

Further Reading

