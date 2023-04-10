Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 29,412 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. cut its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,434,663 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,412 shares during the period. PepsiCo comprises about 0.6% of Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $801,166,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Cottage Street Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 16,362.5% in the fourth quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 3,272,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 3,253,019 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in PepsiCo by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 128,842,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,034,819,000 after purchasing an additional 1,611,639 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 423.2% during the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,791,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,504,000 after buying an additional 1,449,232 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 10.3% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,264,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,555,040,000 after buying an additional 1,427,405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cowa LLC grew its stake in PepsiCo by 9,434.6% during the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 925,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,061,000 after acquiring an additional 915,438 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.76% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo Price Performance

PepsiCo stock opened at $184.36 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $253.92 billion, a PE ratio of 28.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.53. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $154.86 and a 12-month high of $186.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $175.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $177.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.03. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.31% and a return on equity of 51.34%. The business had revenue of $28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.53 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were paid a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 71.76%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PEP. Citigroup assumed coverage on PepsiCo in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein raised PepsiCo from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 20th. UBS Group increased their target price on PepsiCo from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $187.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $197.00 to $187.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $186.00.

Insider Transactions at PepsiCo

In related news, Director Robert C. Pohlad sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.47, for a total value of $12,935,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 183,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,722,234.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 16,827 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.70, for a total transaction of $2,906,022.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,000 shares in the company, valued at $8,462,300. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert C. Pohlad sold 75,000 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.47, for a total transaction of $12,935,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 183,929 shares in the company, valued at $31,722,234.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America (FLNA), Quaker Foods North America (QFNA), PepsiCo Beverages North America (PBNA), Latin America (LatAm), Europe, Africa, Middle East, and South Asia (AMESA), and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, and China Region (APAC).

Further Reading

