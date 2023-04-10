Welch Group LLC Grows Position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Welch Group LLC raised its stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 483,003 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,873 shares during the quarter. Emerson Electric comprises approximately 2.7% of Welch Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Welch Group LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Emerson Electric worth $46,397,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. RB Capital Management LLC increased its position in Emerson Electric by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 5,358 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $525,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the first quarter worth about $116,000. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the first quarter valued at about $1,215,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,521 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $934,000 after acquiring an additional 1,418 shares during the period. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in Emerson Electric by 31.8% in the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,856 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 931 shares in the last quarter. 71.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EMR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $110.00 to $107.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Emerson Electric from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. UBS Group upgraded Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Emerson Electric from $94.00 to $93.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.64.

Emerson Electric Price Performance

NYSE EMR opened at $83.30 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.60 billion, a PE ratio of 10.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12 month low of $72.40 and a 12 month high of $99.65. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.98.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $3.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.43 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 19.79% and a net margin of 25.18%. Emerson Electric’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Emerson Electric Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.40%.

Emerson Electric Profile

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which designs and manufactures products and delivers services that bring technology and engineering together to provide innovative solutions for customers in a wide range of industrial, commercial, and consumer markets. It operates through the following segments: Automation Solutions, AspenTech, Commercial and Residential Solutions, Climate Technologies, and Tools and Home Products.

