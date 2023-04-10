Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. lessened its position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,760 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 885 shares during the quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $3,626,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Piershale Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. West Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 520.0% during the third quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 124 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in McDonald’s in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Global Wealth Strategies & Associates acquired a new stake in McDonald’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.86% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MCD. Guggenheim increased their price target on McDonald’s from $302.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $296.00 to $283.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Truist Financial reduced their price target on McDonald’s from $300.00 to $292.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on McDonald’s from $298.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Northcoast Research upgraded shares of McDonald’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $321.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $291.54.

Insider Activity

McDonald’s Stock Up 0.3 %

In other McDonald’s news, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 1,396 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.44, for a total value of $370,554.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $81,755.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other McDonald’s news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,876 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $776,520.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $319,680. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 1,396 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.44, for a total transaction of $370,554.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,755.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 8,122 shares of company stock worth $2,177,681. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of MCD traded up $0.81 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $283.70. The company had a trading volume of 179,977 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,674,841. McDonald’s Co. has a 1-year low of $228.34 and a 1-year high of $284.98. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $269.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $265.12. The stock has a market cap of $207.53 billion, a PE ratio of 33.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.63.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The fast-food giant reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.13. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 120.10% and a net margin of 26.65%. The business had revenue of $5.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.75 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.23 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 10.49 earnings per share for the current year.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were given a dividend of $1.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is currently 72.81%.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

Featured Stories

