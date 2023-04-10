2,273 Shares in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Bought by TKG Advisors LLC

TKG Advisors LLC bought a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 2,273 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $781,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GS. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,003 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. PDS Planning Inc acquired a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $210,000. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 1,994 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $658,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,244 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,487,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 212,517 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $62,278,000 after purchasing an additional 6,368 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.09% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 3,749 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.58, for a total transaction of $39,664.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 4,105,275 shares of company stock valued at $26,412,477 over the last 90 days. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Up 0.3 %

A number of analysts recently issued reports on GS shares. Wolfe Research cut The Goldman Sachs Group from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $370.00 to $339.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America increased their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $384.00 to $425.00 in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $463.00 to $440.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, The Goldman Sachs Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $393.54.

NYSE:GS opened at $322.40 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $277.84 and a twelve month high of $389.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $344.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $345.35.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 17th. The investment management company reported $3.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.25 by ($1.93). The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 10.55% and a net margin of 16.39%. The firm had revenue of $10.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $10.81 earnings per share. The Goldman Sachs Group’s quarterly revenue was down 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 32.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 2nd were issued a dividend of $2.50 per share. This represents a $10.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is currently 33.27%.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Global Banking and Markets, Asset and Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions. The Global Banking and Markets segment includes investment banking, equity and debt underwriting, Fixed Income, Currency, and Commodities (FICC) intermediation and financing activities, relationship lending and acquisition financing, and investing activities.

Further Reading

