Regal Wealth Group Inc. Purchases 146 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Regal Wealth Group Inc. grew its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 17.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 988 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group makes up 0.4% of Regal Wealth Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Regal Wealth Group Inc.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $524,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 1,682.4% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,691,542 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,372,606,000 after buying an additional 2,540,538 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in UnitedHealth Group by 214.1% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,648,123 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $832,368,000 after acquiring an additional 1,123,340 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the third quarter valued at about $537,996,000. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 28.3% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,752,598 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,400,252,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047,892 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 82,969,869 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $41,903,103,000 after buying an additional 851,994 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.31% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:UNH opened at $512.81 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $478.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $482.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $506.82. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $449.70 and a 52-week high of $558.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77.

UnitedHealth Group Dividend Announcement

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.17 by $0.17. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.21% and a return on equity of 27.04%. The firm had revenue of $82.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.48 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 13th were issued a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 10th. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.15%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on UNH shares. Raymond James upgraded shares of UnitedHealth Group from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $615.00 to $630.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $615.00 to $617.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $605.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $590.00 to $550.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $602.00.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

