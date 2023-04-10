Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Sold by MV Capital Management Inc.

MV Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 19.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,387 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 1,026 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $173,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Verizon Communications by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 4,934,417 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $194,416,000 after purchasing an additional 14,234 shares during the period. Tributary Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 13,859 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $546,000 after purchasing an additional 2,250 shares in the last quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC increased its stake in Verizon Communications by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 70,229 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,767,000 after buying an additional 5,649 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 25.7% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 1,110,815 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $43,766,000 after buying an additional 226,982 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Verizon Communications by 28.2% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 6,840 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 1,506 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised Verizon Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $51.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Tigress Financial decreased their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $68.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $55.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Verizon Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.11.

Verizon Communications Stock Performance

Shares of Verizon Communications stock opened at $39.48 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.65. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.55 and a 12 month high of $55.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $165.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.80, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by ($0.01). Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.53% and a return on equity of 24.60%. The business had revenue of $35.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Verizon Communications Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.6525 per share. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 6th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.58%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Kyle Malady sold 7,199 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total transaction of $262,763.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 81,738 shares in the company, valued at $2,983,437. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Kyle Malady sold 7,199 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total value of $262,763.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 81,738 shares in the company, valued at $2,983,437. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 3,342 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $126,996.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 76,355 shares in the company, valued at $2,901,490. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,767 shares of company stock valued at $618,191. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Verizon Communications Profile

(Get Rating)

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments. The Consumer segment provides consumer-focused wireless and wire line communications services and products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.