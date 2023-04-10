MONECO Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

MONECO Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,057 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the period. MONECO Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $874,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 946.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,141,439 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $484,992,000 after purchasing an additional 4,650,159 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Walt Disney by 44.3% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 9,046,135 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $853,322,000 after buying an additional 2,775,303 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 7,173.2% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,442,786 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $10,953,000 after buying an additional 2,409,200 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 1.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 143,962,415 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $13,579,975,000 after acquiring an additional 2,144,485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 659.3% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,252,131 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $308,902,000 after acquiring an additional 1,955,532 shares during the period. 62.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 18,110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.46, for a total transaction of $1,783,110.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,186 shares in the company, valued at $3,267,493.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 18,110 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.46, for a total transaction of $1,783,110.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 33,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,267,493.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 42,533 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.46, for a total transaction of $4,187,799.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 181,830 shares in the company, valued at $17,902,981.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 64,060 shares of company stock worth $6,317,576 in the last ninety days. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Walt Disney Trading Up 0.1 %

DIS opened at $99.97 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $101.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.18. The company has a market cap of $182.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.93, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.29. The Walt Disney Company has a one year low of $84.07 and a one year high of $133.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $23.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.29 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 6.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.06 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $126.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on Walt Disney from $120.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Huber Research initiated coverage on Walt Disney in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. StockNews.com cut Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Walt Disney in a research report on Monday, February 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $128.92.

Walt Disney Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.