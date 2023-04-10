International Assets Investment Management LLC Purchases 22,095 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 65.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 55,681 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,095 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $4,838,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Congress Park Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC now owns 19,408 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,831,000 after purchasing an additional 1,557 shares during the period. Webster Bank N. A. increased its position in Walt Disney by 1.8% during the third quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 35,893 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,386,000 after acquiring an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 9.5% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,330,583 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $125,514,000 after acquiring an additional 115,862 shares during the period. Busey Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 48.3% in the 3rd quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 166,963 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $15,749,000 after acquiring an additional 54,396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Ocean LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 3,539 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 18,110 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.46, for a total value of $1,783,110.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,267,493.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 42,533 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.46, for a total transaction of $4,187,799.18. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 181,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,902,981.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 18,110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.46, for a total transaction of $1,783,110.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,267,493.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 64,060 shares of company stock valued at $6,317,576. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Walt Disney Stock Up 0.1 %

Several analysts have issued reports on DIS shares. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Walt Disney from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $119.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $128.92.

Shares of DIS stock opened at $99.97 on Monday. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $84.07 and a fifty-two week high of $133.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $182.63 billion, a PE ratio of 54.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $101.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.18.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.30. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.72% and a net margin of 3.93%. The business had revenue of $23.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Walt Disney Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.