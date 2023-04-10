Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) Shares Sold by Cubic Asset Management LLC

Cubic Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating) by 14.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,996 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,651 shares during the period. Cubic Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $2,284,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Copeland Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Snap-on by 653.3% in the fourth quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Snap-on by 57.3% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Snap-on during the third quarter worth $29,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Snap-on by 200.0% during the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Snap-on in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. 85.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Snap-on stock traded up $2.69 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $231.40. The stock had a trading volume of 12,207 shares, compared to its average volume of 298,649. The company has a current ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $244.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $233.70. Snap-on Incorporated has a 12 month low of $190.08 and a 12 month high of $259.78. The stock has a market cap of $12.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.09.

Snap-on ( NYSE:SNA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $4.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.09 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Snap-on had a return on equity of 20.83% and a net margin of 20.29%. The business’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.10 EPS. Research analysts predict that Snap-on Incorporated will post 17.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd were given a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 22nd. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. Snap-on’s payout ratio is currently 38.50%.

In other Snap-on news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 22,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.05, for a total value of $5,381,940.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 676,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $159,789,090.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Iain Boyd sold 2,736 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.01, for a total transaction of $708,651.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,249 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,618,553.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 22,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.05, for a total value of $5,381,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 676,929 shares in the company, valued at $159,789,090.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 41,744 shares of company stock valued at $10,207,319. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

SNA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Snap-on in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. MKM Partners raised their price objective on Snap-on from $238.00 to $259.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Snap-on from $253.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $302.00 target price (up from $298.00) on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $250.25.

Snap-On, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of tools, equipment, diagnostics, repair information, and systems solutions for professional users performing critical tasks. Its products and services include hand and power tools, tool storage, diagnostics software, handheld and PC-based diagnostic products, information and management systems, shop equipment and other solutions for vehicle dealerships and repair centers, as well as for customers in industries such as aviation and aerospace, agriculture, construction, government and military, mining, natural resources, power generation, and technical education.

