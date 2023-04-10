International Paper (NYSE:IP) Shares Sold by Cubic Asset Management LLC

Cubic Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) by 9.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 78,336 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 8,383 shares during the period. Cubic Asset Management LLC’s holdings in International Paper were worth $2,713,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of International Paper by 165.8% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 776 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of International Paper by 133.4% during the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 803 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the period. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of International Paper by 45.5% in the first quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 675 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Tobam acquired a new position in International Paper in the third quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its position in International Paper by 576.5% during the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,035 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 882 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

Get International Paper alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of International Paper from $36.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of International Paper from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on International Paper from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Argus lifted their target price on International Paper from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, UBS Group raised International Paper from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $31.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.82.

Insider Activity

International Paper Stock Up 0.1 %

In related news, SVP Timothy S. Nicholls sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.95, for a total value of $194,750.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 129,261 shares in the company, valued at $5,034,715.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other International Paper news, SVP Joseph R. Saab sold 1,705 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.35, for a total transaction of $60,271.75. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,069.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, SVP Timothy S. Nicholls sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.95, for a total transaction of $194,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 129,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,034,715.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 93,567 shares of company stock worth $3,261,447 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:IP traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $35.81. 102,245 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,130,182. The firm has a market cap of $12.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.79 and a beta of 1.05. International Paper has a 52-week low of $30.69 and a 52-week high of $50.23. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.35.

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $5.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.20 billion. International Paper had a net margin of 7.11% and a return on equity of 15.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that International Paper will post 2.91 EPS for the current year.

International Paper Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th were given a $0.4625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.17%. International Paper’s payout ratio is currently 45.45%.

About International Paper

(Get Rating)

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment is involved in manufacturing containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for International Paper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Paper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.