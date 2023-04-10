Silver Lake Advisory LLC Increases Position in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Silver Lake Advisory LLC increased its position in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 190,892 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 5,707 shares during the period. Regions Financial comprises approximately 2.5% of Silver Lake Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Silver Lake Advisory LLC’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $4,116,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 0.4% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 16,581,731 shares of the bank’s stock worth $332,795,000 after acquiring an additional 74,000 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Regions Financial by 3.4% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,271,811 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $362,211,000 after purchasing an additional 536,935 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Regions Financial by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 13,578,909 shares of the bank’s stock worth $272,522,000 after purchasing an additional 248,401 shares during the period. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,478,973 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $230,383,000 after buying an additional 607,185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 296.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,552,656 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $234,902,000 after buying an additional 7,891,037 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.87% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP C. Matthew Lusco sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.83, for a total value of $2,283,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 77,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,777,155.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Regions Financial news, EVP C. Matthew Lusco sold 100,000 shares of Regions Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.83, for a total transaction of $2,283,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 77,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,777,155.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP William D. Ritter sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.42, for a total transaction of $304,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $570,136.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Regions Financial Price Performance

RF traded up $0.11 on Monday, reaching $18.47. 498,805 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,421,792. Regions Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $13.94 and a twelve month high of $24.33. The stock has a market cap of $17.26 billion, a PE ratio of 8.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $21.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.57.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.02. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 16.14% and a net margin of 29.81%. The business had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

Regions Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. Regions Financial’s payout ratio is currently 35.24%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RF has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut Regions Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Regions Financial in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $25.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $26.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.16.

Regions Financial Profile

(Get Rating)

Regions Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company. It provides traditional commercial, retail and mortgage banking services, as well as other financial services in the fields of investment banking, asset management, trust, mutual funds, securities brokerage, insurance and other financing. The firm operates through the following segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, Wealth Management, and Other.

Further Reading

