LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) Shares Sold by Cubic Asset Management LLC

Cubic Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 147,705 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 11,250 shares during the period. LKQ comprises approximately 2.3% of Cubic Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Cubic Asset Management LLC owned about 0.06% of LKQ worth $7,889,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC boosted its stake in shares of LKQ by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 125,927 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $6,726,000 after purchasing an additional 1,482 shares during the last quarter. TKG Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in LKQ during the 4th quarter worth $1,794,000. Oak Family Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of LKQ by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. Oak Family Advisors LLC now owns 12,751 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $681,000 after acquiring an additional 2,023 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in shares of LKQ by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 236,824 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $12,649,000 after acquiring an additional 24,258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of LKQ by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 50,694 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,708,000 after purchasing an additional 2,847 shares during the period. 93.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:LKQ opened at $54.16 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $14.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 1.36. LKQ Co. has a twelve month low of $45.12 and a twelve month high of $59.33. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $56.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

LKQ ( NASDAQ:LKQ Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The auto parts company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.06). LKQ had a net margin of 8.98% and a return on equity of 19.31%. The business had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.04 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that LKQ Co. will post 4.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 16th were issued a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 15th. LKQ’s payout ratio is presently 26.76%.

In other news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 450,000 shares of LKQ stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.94, for a total value of $26,073,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,102,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,893,392.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders sold 3,700,295 shares of company stock valued at $211,735,266. 0.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of LKQ in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of LKQ from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, LKQ currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.00.

LKQ Corp. is a distributor of vehicle products and its parts to repair, maintain, and accessorize automobiles. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe and Specialty. The Wholesale-North America segment includes Glass and Self-Service segments. The company was founded by Donald F.

