Advisory Alpha LLC Raises Stake in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSV)

Advisory Alpha LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSV – Get Rating) by 14.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 115,023 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,662 shares during the quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC owned approximately 0.26% of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF worth $2,849,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DFSV. GEM Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $229,000. RCS Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $4,427,000. JMG Financial Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $92,556,000. Equius Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 96.6% in the 4th quarter. Equius Partners Inc. now owns 173,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,296,000 after purchasing an additional 85,205 shares during the period. Finally, Vance Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,115,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFSV opened at $24.16 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.33 and a beta of 1.08. Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $21.56 and a 52 week high of $28.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $26.11 and a 200 day moving average of $25.27.

The Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (DFSV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in broad and diverse portfolio of US small-cap companies. Stock selection is based on value characteristics and weighted by market capitalization. DFSV was launched on Feb 24, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

