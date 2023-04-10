Legend Financial Advisors Inc. Raises Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Legend Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 65.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,487 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 987 shares during the quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $87,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH acquired a new stake in Comcast in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Comcast by 55.9% during the 4th quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 828 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the period. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Piershale Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Comcast in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. 82.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Comcast

In other news, major shareholder Corp Comcast sold 37,176 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.03, for a total transaction of $75,467.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,507,693 shares in the company, valued at $39,600,616.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 7,527,791 shares of company stock worth $19,025,007. Insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Comcast Trading Down 0.5 %

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CMCSA shares. TD Securities cut their price objective on Comcast from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 27th. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Comcast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. KGI Securities downgraded shares of Comcast from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Comcast from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.71.

Shares of NASDAQ CMCSA opened at $37.49 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $158.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.67, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $37.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Comcast Co. has a 52-week low of $28.39 and a 52-week high of $48.42.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The cable giant reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.04. Comcast had a return on equity of 18.40% and a net margin of 4.42%. The firm had revenue of $30.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.36 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Comcast Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This is an increase from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 4th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. Comcast’s payout ratio is 97.48%.

Comcast Profile

(Get Rating)

Comcast Corp. engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky. The Cable Communications segment consists of Comcast Cable, which is a provider of broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential customers in the United States under the Xfinity brand.

Further Reading

