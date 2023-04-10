GEM Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX)

GEM Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 115,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,503,000. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF makes up approximately 2.1% of GEM Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DFAX. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 25.6% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,970,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,237,000 after buying an additional 2,233,292 shares during the last quarter. Geometric Wealth Advisors increased its position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Geometric Wealth Advisors now owns 4,892,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,675,000 after purchasing an additional 315,112 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 4,571,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,553,000 after purchasing an additional 112,010 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,843,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,612,000 after purchasing an additional 26,974 shares during the period. Finally, Buckingham Strategic Partners boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 88.2% in the 3rd quarter. Buckingham Strategic Partners now owns 3,532,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,720,000 after purchasing an additional 1,655,669 shares during the last quarter.

Get Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF alerts:

Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Price Performance

DFAX opened at $23.08 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.74. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $18.42 and a fifty-two week high of $24.84. The company has a market cap of $5.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.98 and a beta of 0.77.

About Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF

The Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in non-US companies around the globe, with a focus on small- cap stocks. DFAX was launched on Mar 6, 2008 and is managed by Dimensional.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.