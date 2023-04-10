Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Stock Position Decreased by Stewart & Patten Co. LLC

Stewart & Patten Co. LLC lowered its holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 195,675 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 3,159 shares during the period. Abbott Laboratories accounts for about 3.7% of Stewart & Patten Co. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Stewart & Patten Co. LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $21,483,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ABT. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel grew its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 187.3% during the fourth quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 23,164 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $2,543,000 after acquiring an additional 15,100 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth about $137,000. Hudson Value Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC now owns 10,024 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,389 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 5,896 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $647,000 after buying an additional 637 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Annex Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 63,836 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $7,009,000 after buying an additional 3,743 shares during the period. 72.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Abbott Laboratories

In related news, SVP Julie L. Tyler sold 260 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.24, for a total value of $26,842.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 40,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,222,103.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Abbott Laboratories news, SVP Julie L. Tyler sold 260 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.24, for a total transaction of $26,842.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 40,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,222,103.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Randel William Woodgrift sold 1,032 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.70, for a total value of $103,922.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 52,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,256,842.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,971 shares of company stock worth $199,140 in the last 90 days. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Abbott Laboratories Trading Up 0.0 %

ABT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $109.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $117.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $122.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.88.

Shares of NYSE:ABT opened at $104.94 on Monday. Abbott Laboratories has a 12-month low of $93.25 and a 12-month high of $124.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $182.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $103.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $104.41.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $10.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.69 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 26.09% and a net margin of 15.88%. The business’s revenue was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.32 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Abbott Laboratories Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.17%.

Abbott Laboratories Profile

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following business segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

