Congress Park Capital LLC Grows Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Congress Park Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 63.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,234 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,034 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up about 1.2% of Congress Park Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Congress Park Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,011,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IVV. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth $66,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV opened at $411.01 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $309.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $349.53 and a 52 week high of $452.62. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $404.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $392.83.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

