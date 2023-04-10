iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Purchased by Advisory Resource Group

Advisory Resource Group grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 17,697 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up about 2.0% of Advisory Resource Group’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Advisory Resource Group’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $6,799,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Barnes Pettey Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Barnes Pettey Financial Advisors LLC now owns 984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 112,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,079,000 after acquiring an additional 5,837 shares during the last quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,834,000 after acquiring an additional 1,220 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 27,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,681,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Financial Mangement LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 21.3% in the fourth quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 53,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,604,000 after purchasing an additional 9,406 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV opened at $411.01 on Monday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $349.53 and a 12-month high of $452.62. The company has a market cap of $309.20 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $404.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $392.83.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

