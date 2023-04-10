Simon Quick Advisors LLC Acquires 60,065 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 41.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 206,138 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 60,065 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF comprises 5.2% of Simon Quick Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Simon Quick Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.08% of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF worth $44,163,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IWF. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 34.1% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 26,203 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,275,000 after buying an additional 6,665 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 6,211 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,724,000 after acquiring an additional 644 shares during the period. West Michigan Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 7,595 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,109,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $33,422,000.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock traded down $2.73 on Monday, hitting $240.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 80,117 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,670,272. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $235.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $225.31. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $202.05 and a 52-week high of $269.48. The company has a market capitalization of $63.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.07.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.