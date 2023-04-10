Silver Lake Advisory LLC Increases Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV)

Silver Lake Advisory LLC lifted its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,163 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the quarter. Silver Lake Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF were worth $1,142,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IUSV. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 5,528,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,164,000 after acquiring an additional 16,657 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,645,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,499,000 after acquiring an additional 40,652 shares during the last quarter. Aspiriant LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 2,504,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,797,000 after acquiring an additional 8,768 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 2.8% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,005,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,547,000 after acquiring an additional 55,461 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 20.3% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,754,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,870,000 after acquiring an additional 296,691 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IUSV stock traded down $0.32 on Monday, hitting $72.99. 48,567 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 715,466. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.57 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.31. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a one year low of $62.05 and a one year high of $78.25.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (IUSV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value stocks in the US. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market-cap based on 3 value factors. IUSV was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

