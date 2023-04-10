James Investment Research Inc. Purchases 3,141 Shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

James Investment Research Inc. lifted its position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,473 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,141 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc.’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $3,748,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AEP. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in American Electric Power during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in American Electric Power by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new position in American Electric Power in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, American National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 1,103.6% in the fourth quarter. American National Bank now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.33% of the company’s stock.

American Electric Power Price Performance

Shares of AEP opened at $94.89 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.21. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $80.30 and a 1-year high of $105.60. The company has a market cap of $48.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.04, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.45.

American Electric Power Dividend Announcement

American Electric Power ( NASDAQ:AEP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.06. American Electric Power had a net margin of 11.77% and a return on equity of 10.75%. The company had revenue of $4.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.98 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.50%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.61%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other American Electric Power news, EVP David Matthew Feinberg sold 3,997 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.69, for a total transaction of $366,484.93. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,088,451.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Nicholas K. Akins sold 51,034 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.44, for a total transaction of $4,564,480.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 143,547 shares in the company, valued at $12,838,843.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP David Matthew Feinberg sold 3,997 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.69, for a total value of $366,484.93. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,088,451.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 67,894 shares of company stock valued at $6,090,385. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on AEP. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on American Electric Power from $105.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Bank of America cut American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $101.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Monday, December 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on American Electric Power in a research report on Friday, March 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on American Electric Power in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $82.50 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Electric Power currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.96.

About American Electric Power

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation and Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment covers the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers.

