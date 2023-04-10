James Investment Research Inc. Has $2.64 Million Stock Holdings in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

James Investment Research Inc. lowered its position in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 12,438 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 355 shares during the quarter. James Investment Research Inc.’s holdings in American Tower were worth $2,635,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new position in shares of American Tower in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Tower during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Activest Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of American Tower by 379.3% during the third quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 139 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in American Tower in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in American Tower by 76.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 145 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AMT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on American Tower from $254.00 to $245.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on American Tower from $219.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on American Tower in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of American Tower from $225.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of American Tower from $233.00 to $227.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $257.76.

American Tower Trading Down 0.9 %

NYSE AMT opened at $204.73 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $95.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.57. American Tower Co. has a twelve month low of $178.17 and a twelve month high of $282.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75. The business’s fifty day moving average is $205.00 and its 200 day moving average is $209.73.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.47) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.16 by ($3.63). American Tower had a net margin of 16.49% and a return on equity of 15.80%. The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.18 earnings per share. American Tower’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that American Tower Co. will post 9.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Tower Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.56 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $6.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 162.50%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other American Tower news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 1,574 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.92, for a total transaction of $368,190.08. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 47,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,010,848.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 1,574 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.92, for a total transaction of $368,190.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 47,071 shares in the company, valued at $11,010,848.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Raymond P. Dolan sold 1,619 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.92, for a total transaction of $378,716.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,087,284.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,552 shares of company stock valued at $1,498,420 over the last 90 days. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

American Tower Profile

(Get Rating)

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multi-tenant real estate properties. It offers leasing of space on communications sites to wireless service providers, radio and television broadcast companies. It operates through the following segments: U.S.

Featured Articles

