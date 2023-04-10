James Investment Research Inc. Has $3.54 Million Stock Holdings in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK)

James Investment Research Inc. lowered its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 8,877 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 499 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc.’s holdings in Deckers Outdoor were worth $3,543,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 136.0% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 118 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Deckers Outdoor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 154.8% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 158 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Deckers Outdoor in the third quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $98,000. 98.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Deckers Outdoor alerts:

Insider Transactions at Deckers Outdoor

In related news, Director Lauri M. Shanahan sold 2,529 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $406.56, for a total transaction of $1,028,190.24. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,188,650.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Deckers Outdoor news, CEO David Powers sold 35,957 shares of Deckers Outdoor stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.87, for a total value of $14,414,082.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 92,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,981,059.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lauri M. Shanahan sold 2,529 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $406.56, for a total value of $1,028,190.24. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,843 shares in the company, valued at $3,188,650.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Deckers Outdoor Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of DECK stock opened at $444.66 on Monday. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a 12-month low of $212.93 and a 12-month high of $459.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $424.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $389.83. The company has a market capitalization of $11.72 billion, a PE ratio of 24.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.92.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The textile maker reported $10.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.41 by $1.07. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 31.38% and a net margin of 13.83%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $8.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 18.46 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on DECK shares. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $485.00 target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $360.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $425.00 to $455.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $485.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $452.77.

Deckers Outdoor Profile

(Get Rating)

Deckers Outdoor Corp. engages in the business of designing, marketing, and distributing footwear, apparel, and accessories developed for both everyday casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It operates through the following segments: UGG Brand, HOKA Brand, Teva Brand, Sanuk Brand, Other Brands, and Direct-to-Consumer.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DECK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Deckers Outdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deckers Outdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.