Leeward Financial Partners LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Leeward Financial Partners LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 25.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,202 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,553 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF accounts for 2.4% of Leeward Financial Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Leeward Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $3,524,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Key Financial Inc increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 54.3% during the 3rd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 196 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Providence First Trust Co bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 124.2% during the 4th quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $184.80 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $193.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $188.74. The firm has a market cap of $40.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.12. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $168.65 and a 12 month high of $214.37.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

