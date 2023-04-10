Advisory Alpha LLC Boosts Stock Position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN)

Advisory Alpha LLC grew its position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN – Get Rating) by 22.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,587,296 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 295,669 shares during the period. Invesco Senior Loan ETF makes up approximately 2.3% of Advisory Alpha LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Advisory Alpha LLC’s holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF were worth $32,589,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BKLN. Naples Global Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 2.2% in the third quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 24,185 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $488,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 5.4% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 10,968 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 2.9% during the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 24,064 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $486,000 after acquiring an additional 672 shares during the period. Augustine Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. Augustine Asset Management Inc. now owns 63,528 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,283,000 after acquiring an additional 688 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 7.0% in the third quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 10,736 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA BKLN opened at $20.85 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.81. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a 12 month low of $20.06 and a 12 month high of $21.87.

The Invesco Senior Loan ETF (BKLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of senior loans issued by banks to corporations. BKLN was launched on Mar 3, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

