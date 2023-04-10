Advisory Alpha LLC Grows Position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI)

Advisory Alpha LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 303,190 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,933 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC’s holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF were worth $7,592,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Shore Point Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Shore Point Advisors LLC now owns 35,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $884,000 after buying an additional 613 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 49,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,070,000 after purchasing an additional 829 shares during the last quarter. Cardiff Park Advisors LLC boosted its position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. Cardiff Park Advisors LLC now owns 68,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,480,000 after purchasing an additional 838 shares in the last quarter. City State Bank boosted its position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 2.5% during the third quarter. City State Bank now owns 37,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $813,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DBK Financial Counsel LLC grew its stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 4.0% in the third quarter. DBK Financial Counsel LLC now owns 25,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares during the last quarter.

Get Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF alerts:

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

NYSEARCA:DFAI opened at $26.86 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 0.84. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF has a 52 week low of $21.05 and a 52 week high of $28.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $26.65 and a 200 day moving average of $25.19.

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (DFAI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA IMI index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that seeks a broad exposure to relatively low-priced and profitable stocks in developed countries outside the US. DFAI was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.