James Investment Research Inc. Sells 2,491 Shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

James Investment Research Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 36,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,491 shares during the period. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. makes up 1.0% of James Investment Research Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. James Investment Research Inc.’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $6,803,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AJG. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $443,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 2.5% in the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $577,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC increased its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 48.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 183 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 2,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Scott R. Hudson sold 18,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.66, for a total transaction of $3,565,342.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 42,231 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,051,762.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, Director Kay W. Mccurdy sold 182 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.59, for a total transaction of $35,779.38. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 31,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,112,179.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Scott R. Hudson sold 18,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.66, for a total transaction of $3,565,342.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 42,231 shares in the company, valued at $8,051,762.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 27,783 shares of company stock valued at $5,262,891. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Stock Performance

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 29th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $211.00 price target for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $213.71.

Shares of AJG opened at $197.37 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 12 month low of $148.24 and a 12 month high of $202.37. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $188.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $187.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.96, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.69.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.04. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 18.64% and a net margin of 13.08%. The business had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 8.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. This is an increase from Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 2nd. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s payout ratio is presently 42.31%.

About Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

(Get Rating)

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co engages in the provision of insurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party claims settlement and administration services. It operates through the following business segments: Brokerage, Risk Management, and Corporate. The Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AJG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.