iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) Shares Purchased by Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc.

Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Get Rating) by 74.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,685 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,514 shares during the quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $2,813,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $82,000. Cowa LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 273.0% during the 4th quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 2,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 1,766 shares in the last quarter. Motive Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Motive Wealth Advisors now owns 74,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,520,000 after buying an additional 2,503 shares during the period. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,837,000. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 462,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,689,000 after buying an additional 75,050 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of QUAL stock opened at $123.66 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $19.07 billion, a PE ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $121.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $116.34. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $71.96 and a 52 week high of $88.63.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QUAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.