Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) Stock Holdings Lifted by Marietta Wealth Management LLC

Marietta Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 20,237 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. Marietta Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $3,013,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 28.2% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,821,000 after purchasing an additional 4,427 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Marriott International in the third quarter valued at $874,000. Alta Advisers Ltd bought a new position in shares of Marriott International during the third quarter worth about $112,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 138.4% in the 2nd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 61,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,429,000 after acquiring an additional 35,975 shares during the period. Finally, WCG Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Marriott International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $333,000. Institutional investors own 58.97% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Marriott International news, insider William P. Brown sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.03, for a total value of $425,075.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 17,738 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,015,992.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider William P. Brown sold 2,500 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.03, for a total transaction of $425,075.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,738 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,015,992.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Kathleen K. Oberg sold 5,765 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.18, for a total value of $1,032,972.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 20,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,696,483.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 22,711 shares of company stock worth $3,962,349. 12.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Marriott International Trading Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ:MAR opened at $162.28 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $168.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $159.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.57. Marriott International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $131.01 and a 1-year high of $195.90.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.12. Marriott International had a net margin of 11.35% and a return on equity of 168.43%. The business had revenue of $5.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.38 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Marriott International, Inc. will post 7.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Marriott International Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This is an increase from Marriott International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.04%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on MAR shares. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Marriott International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $166.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Marriott International from $163.00 to $183.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Marriott International from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $190.00 to $183.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $179.53.

Marriott International Profile

(Get Rating)

Marriott International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of hotel, residential, and timeshare properties. It operates through the following geography segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia Pacific, and Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA). The company was founded by J. Willard Marriott and Alice Sheets Marriott in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

Recommended Stories

