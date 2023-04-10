Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) Shares Purchased by Your Advocates Ltd. LLP

Your Advocates Ltd. LLP raised its stake in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 21,416 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the period. Enterprise Products Partners accounts for approximately 0.3% of Your Advocates Ltd. LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $517,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Bray Capital Advisors grew its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 333.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 1,300 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Enterprise Products Partners in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Enterprise Products Partners during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 86.4% in the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the period. Finally, RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.54% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Aj Teague bought 11,950 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.15 per share, with a total value of $300,542.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,491,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,671,159.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 32.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Enterprise Products Partners Trading Up 0.2 %

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Wolfe Research raised shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.83.

Shares of EPD opened at $26.38 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.11. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 12-month low of $22.90 and a 12-month high of $28.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.55 and a beta of 1.09.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.05. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 9.43% and a return on equity of 20.38%. The business had revenue of $13.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

Enterprise Products Partners Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 28th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 27th. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.40%.

Enterprise Products Partners Company Profile

Enterprise Products Partners LP operates as holding company, which engages in the production and trade of natural gas and petrochemicals. It operates through the following segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

