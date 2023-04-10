Hudson Value Partners LLC Has $1.34 Million Position in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Hudson Value Partners LLC grew its holdings in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,775 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $1,342,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its stake in United Rentals by 1,900.0% in the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 100 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Rentals in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of United Rentals by 1,237.5% during the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 107 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of United Rentals by 185.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 134 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in United Rentals by 86.3% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 95 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

URI opened at $355.27 on Monday. United Rentals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $230.54 and a fifty-two week high of $481.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.94, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.82. The company’s 50-day moving average is $426.96 and its 200 day moving average is $368.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

United Rentals ( NYSE:URI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The construction company reported $9.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $10.12 by ($0.38). The business had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.29 billion. United Rentals had a net margin of 18.08% and a return on equity of 36.12%. The business’s revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $7.39 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that United Rentals, Inc. will post 42.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 8th were paid a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 7th. United Rentals’s payout ratio is 4.97%.

In other news, COO Dale A. Asplund sold 13,392 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $436.26, for a total transaction of $5,842,393.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 19,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,388,843.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Matthew John Flannery sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $477.99, for a total value of $5,735,880.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 101,276 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,408,915.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Dale A. Asplund sold 13,392 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $436.26, for a total transaction of $5,842,393.92. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 19,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,388,843.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 30,672 shares of company stock worth $13,871,422. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on URI. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $460.00 to $512.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on United Rentals from $404.00 to $441.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Barclays raised their price objective on United Rentals from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. KeyCorp upped their target price on United Rentals from $425.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of United Rentals in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $544.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, United Rentals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $430.85.

United Rentals, Inc engages in the equipment rental business. It operates through the General Rentals and Specialty segments. The General Rentals segment includes the rental of construction, aerial and industrial equipment, general tools and light equipment, and related services and activities. The Specialty segment focuses on the rental of specialty construction products such as trench safety equipment, power and HVAC equipment, fluid solutions equipment, mobile storage equipment and modular office space.

