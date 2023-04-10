America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT) Stock Holdings Lowered by Cubic Asset Management LLC

Cubic Asset Management LLC cut its position in America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT – Get Rating) by 26.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,645 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,765 shares during the quarter. Cubic Asset Management LLC owned about 0.12% of America’s Car-Mart worth $552,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of America’s Car-Mart during the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in America’s Car-Mart by 31.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in America’s Car-Mart by 621.0% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 652 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 17.6% during the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in shares of America’s Car-Mart during the third quarter valued at about $117,000. 81.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of America’s Car-Mart in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

CRMT stock traded down $2.22 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $74.83. 1,628 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 79,342. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.34. The company has a market cap of $476.67 million, a P/E ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 1.42. America’s Car-Mart, Inc. has a one year low of $52.24 and a one year high of $127.05.

America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.26). America’s Car-Mart had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 9.20%. The business had revenue of $327.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $335.86 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.77 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that America’s Car-Mart, Inc. will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current year.

America’s Car-Mart, Inc engages in the sale of older model used vehicles and the provision of financing for its customers in the United States. It operates dealerships in the South-Central United States. The company was founded by Bill Fleeman in 1981 and is headquartered in Rogers, AR.

