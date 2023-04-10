Argan, Inc. (NYSE:AGX) Shares Sold by Cubic Asset Management LLC

Cubic Asset Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Argan, Inc. (NYSE:AGX – Get Rating) by 18.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 17,120 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,795 shares during the period. Cubic Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Argan were worth $631,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AGX. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Argan by 3.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 120,094 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,874,000 after acquiring an additional 3,795 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Argan in the 1st quarter valued at $109,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Argan in the first quarter valued at about $340,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in Argan by 45.5% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 8,933 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 2,793 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Argan by 4.1% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 41,946 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,703,000 after purchasing an additional 1,638 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Argan alerts:

Argan Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE AGX traded up $0.60 during trading on Monday, reaching $39.05. 2,459 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 64,801. The company has a market capitalization of $530.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.63 and a beta of 0.63. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $39.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.06. Argan, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.26 and a twelve month high of $43.50.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Argan Company Profile

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Argan in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

(Get Rating)

Argan, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of consulting, engineering, procurement, construction, commissioning, operations, and maintenance services to the power generation and renewable energy. It operates through the following business segments: Power Services, Telecom Services, Industrial Services, and Others.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Argan, Inc. (NYSE:AGX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Argan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Argan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.