Cubic Asset Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA)

Cubic Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Rating) by 12.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,585 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,995 shares during the quarter. Cubic Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Paramount Global were worth $584,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in Paramount Global in the 2nd quarter valued at about $104,561,000. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA acquired a new position in Paramount Global in the 2nd quarter valued at $598,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Paramount Global in the 2nd quarter valued at $767,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Paramount Global during the 2nd quarter worth $510,000. Finally, Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL acquired a new position in Paramount Global during the second quarter worth $1,949,000. 74.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Paramount Global Stock Performance

PARA stock traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $21.87. The company had a trading volume of 369,142 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,126,082. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $21.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.23 billion, a PE ratio of 13.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.64. Paramount Global has a fifty-two week low of $15.29 and a fifty-two week high of $37.00.

Paramount Global Dividend Announcement

Paramount Global ( NASDAQ:PARA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $8.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.16 billion. Paramount Global had a return on equity of 5.03% and a net margin of 3.66%. Paramount Global’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Paramount Global will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, March 20th were given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 17th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.39%. Paramount Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PARA. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Paramount Global in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Macquarie lowered shares of Paramount Global from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Paramount Global from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Guggenheim raised their price target on Paramount Global from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Loop Capital cut shares of Paramount Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $30.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, December 23rd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Paramount Global presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.45.

Paramount Global Company Profile

Paramount Global operates as a mass media company, which creates and distributes content across a variety of platforms to audiences around the world. It operates its business through the following segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment is composed of the CBS Television Network, CBS Television Studios, CBS Studios International, CBS Television Distribution, CBS Interactive, and CBS Films, as well as the company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN.

Featured Articles

