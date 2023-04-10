D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) Shares Sold by Cubic Asset Management LLC

Cubic Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) by 9.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,000 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Cubic Asset Management LLC’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $891,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Quent Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 3,046 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Guys Formula LLC lifted its holdings in D.R. Horton by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Retirement Guys Formula LLC now owns 7,220 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $486,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC boosted its stake in D.R. Horton by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 37,896 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,378,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,865 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 0.6% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 27,339 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,832,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DHI traded up $0.63 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $96.27. 123,675 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,951,827. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 52-week low of $59.25 and a 52-week high of $104.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 6.67. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.21. The firm has a market cap of $33.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.52.

D.R. Horton ( NYSE:DHI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The construction company reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $7.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.43 billion. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 29.91% and a net margin of 16.85%. D.R. Horton’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.17 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 9.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 7th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 6th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.20%.

In related news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 449 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total value of $43,104.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $542,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 449 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total transaction of $43,104.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $542,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 1,748 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.77, for a total value of $169,153.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $546,750.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,870 shares of company stock worth $371,698 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of D.R. Horton from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $107.00 to $102.50 in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Raymond James downgraded D.R. Horton from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. BTIG Research raised their target price on D.R. Horton from $101.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on D.R. Horton from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $98.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.27.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a home building company, which engages in the construction and sale of single-family housing. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding, Forestar, Financial Services, Rental, and Others. The Homebuilding segment includes the acquisition and development of land and the construction and sale of residential homes.

