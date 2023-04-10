Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,417 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stewart & Patten Co. LLC purchased a new position in DuPont de Nemours during the 4th quarter valued at $212,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Northern Financial Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the fourth quarter valued at $780,000. Chapin Davis Inc. bought a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the fourth quarter worth about $209,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in DuPont de Nemours in the 4th quarter worth about $627,000. 71.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on DD shares. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Barclays decreased their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $80.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Monday. Citigroup increased their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $82.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on DuPont de Nemours in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.86.

DuPont de Nemours Trading Down 1.0 %

NYSE DD opened at $69.64 on Monday. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 52 week low of $49.52 and a 52 week high of $78.40. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $72.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.48. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market cap of $31.92 billion, a PE ratio of 5.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.41.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.10. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 6.45% and a net margin of 44.54%. The business had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DuPont de Nemours Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. This is a boost from DuPont de Nemours’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.08%.

DuPont de Nemours Profile

DuPont de Nemours, Inc operates as a holding company engaged in the development of specialty materials, chemicals, and agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Others. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies differentiated materials and systems for a broad range of consumer electronics including mobile devices, television monitors, personal computers and electronics used in a variety of industries.

