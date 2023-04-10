Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. reduced its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating) by 14.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 155,207 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,699 shares during the quarter. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up 1.0% of Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc.’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $12,598,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC raised its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 38.5% during the 4th quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 5,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after acquiring an additional 1,634 shares during the period. Welch Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $2,361,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 40.3% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the period. TKG Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. TKG Advisors LLC now owns 139,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,287,000 after purchasing an additional 23,136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 226,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,399,000 after purchasing an additional 11,504 shares in the last quarter. 22.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

SHY stock opened at $82.11 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.35. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $80.48 and a twelve month high of $83.53.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 4th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 3rd. This is a positive change from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16.

(Get Rating)

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.