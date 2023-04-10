Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC Has $19.04 Million Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 126,243 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF comprises approximately 8.4% of Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.05% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF worth $19,037,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 5,867,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $746,853,000 after acquiring an additional 325,738 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 8.2% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,978,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $633,693,000 after purchasing an additional 379,063 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 2.5% in the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 4,632,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,638,000 after purchasing an additional 112,817 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,513,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,876,000 after buying an additional 159,896 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,422,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,099,000 after buying an additional 56,223 shares during the period.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

RSP stock opened at $143.09 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $146.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $142.55. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 12-month low of $124.92 and a 12-month high of $160.48.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.