Marietta Wealth Management LLC Acquires 2,696 Shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV)

Marietta Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,519 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,696 shares during the quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF worth $3,230,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Tectonic Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 117.1% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares during the period. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 85.8% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 927 shares during the period.

Get SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF Trading Up 1.1 %

SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF stock opened at $75.01 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.72. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a 12 month low of $66.84 and a 12 month high of $86.96. The company has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 1.16.

SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLYV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.