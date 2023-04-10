Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC Sells 1,975 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC decreased its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,304 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,975 shares during the quarter. SPDR Gold Shares accounts for about 2.3% of Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $8,364,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Thomasville National Bank raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 3,296 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $559,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 3.3% during the first quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,904 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 14,680 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,490,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd increased its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 4,787 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $740,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brick & Kyle Associates boosted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 1.7% during the third quarter. Brick & Kyle Associates now owns 3,910 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $605,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 37.94% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Performance

Shares of GLD stock opened at $184.86 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $176.67 and a 200 day moving average of $168.42. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1-year low of $150.57 and a 1-year high of $188.86.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

