3,088 Shares in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) Purchased by Stewart & Patten Co. LLC

Stewart & Patten Co. LLC bought a new stake in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 3,088 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the first quarter valued at $50,000. United Bank increased its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 11,482 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $845,000 after acquiring an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in DuPont de Nemours during the first quarter valued at about $195,000. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in DuPont de Nemours by 0.9% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 94,648 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,964,000 after purchasing an additional 866 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the first quarter worth about $821,000. 71.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get DuPont de Nemours alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on DuPont de Nemours in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho lifted their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.86.

DuPont de Nemours Stock Performance

NYSE DD opened at $69.64 on Monday. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 52-week low of $49.52 and a 52-week high of $78.40. The company has a fifty day moving average of $72.22 and a 200-day moving average of $67.48. The company has a market capitalization of $31.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 3.02.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.09 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 6.45% and a net margin of 44.54%. The company’s revenue was down 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DuPont de Nemours Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. This is an increase from DuPont de Nemours’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.08%.

DuPont de Nemours Company Profile

(Get Rating)

DuPont de Nemours, Inc operates as a holding company engaged in the development of specialty materials, chemicals, and agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Others. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies differentiated materials and systems for a broad range of consumer electronics including mobile devices, television monitors, personal computers and electronics used in a variety of industries.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for DuPont de Nemours Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DuPont de Nemours and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.