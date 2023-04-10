Planning Center Inc. Buys New Stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Planning Center Inc. acquired a new position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,200 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $318,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ISRG. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Intuitive Surgical in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Intuitive Surgical by 103.4% during the 4th quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 118 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. 81.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ISRG opened at $256.90 on Monday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a twelve month low of $180.07 and a twelve month high of $308.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $242.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $243.17. The company has a market cap of $89.98 billion, a PE ratio of 70.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 1.30.

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.02). Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 21.25% and a return on equity of 11.27%. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.30 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Argus increased their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $265.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $235.00 to $298.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $230.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $318.00 to $305.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $271.59.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 1,629 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $407,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,692,250. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Intuitive Surgical news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 1,629 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $407,250.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,769 shares in the company, valued at $1,692,250. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP David J. Rosa sold 45,025 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.53, for a total value of $11,280,113.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 125,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,412,704.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 82,396 shares of company stock valued at $20,438,478 in the last 90 days. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the provision of robotic-assisted surgical solutions and invasive care through a comprehensive ecosystem of products and services. Its products include Da Vinci Surgical and Ion Endoluminal systems. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G.

