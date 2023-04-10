Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. Acquires 148 Shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. lifted its holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc.’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $822,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA raised its stake in Morgan Stanley by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Surevest LLC lifted its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 37.0% in the third quarter. Surevest LLC now owns 411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Morgan Stanley by 2.8% in the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Norway Savings Bank increased its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 2,943 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bangor Savings Bank lifted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 2,603 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.48% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley Price Performance

NYSE:MS opened at $83.90 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $93.00 and its 200 day moving average is $88.72. Morgan Stanley has a 12 month low of $72.05 and a 12 month high of $100.99. The company has a market capitalization of $141.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57.

Morgan Stanley Announces Dividend

Morgan Stanley ( NYSE:MS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.06. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 12.06% and a net margin of 16.73%. The business had revenue of $12.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.16 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 7.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st were issued a $0.775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 30th. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.69%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.49%.

Insider Activity

In other Morgan Stanley news, CFO Raja Akram sold 5,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.00, for a total transaction of $494,700.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 118,558 shares in the company, valued at $11,500,126. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Alistair Darling sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.70, for a total transaction of $189,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,263,835.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Raja Akram sold 5,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.00, for a total transaction of $494,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 118,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,500,126. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 341,699 shares of company stock worth $33,143,046. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on MS shares. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Wolfe Research lowered Morgan Stanley from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $92.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Morgan Stanley from $98.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Odeon Capital Group raised Morgan Stanley from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.75 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $106.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Morgan Stanley presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.63.

About Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

Featured Articles

