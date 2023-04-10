Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. Has $759,000 Position in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. boosted its position in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,016 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 102 shares during the quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc.’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $759,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RMB Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 1.6% in the second quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 3,478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $586,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC boosted its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 6,696 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $908,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Crown Castle by 1.1% in the third quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 7,582 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. raised its holdings in Crown Castle by 0.6% during the third quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 13,599 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,966,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Crown Castle by 6.2% during the third quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 1,401 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Crown Castle alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Crown Castle in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $149.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $150.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $153.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of Crown Castle from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $161.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Crown Castle presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $159.07.

Crown Castle Stock Down 0.3 %

CCI stock opened at $134.00 on Monday. Crown Castle Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $121.71 and a fifty-two week high of $199.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.82 and a beta of 0.65. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $134.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $137.41.

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by ($0.83). The business had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. Crown Castle had a return on equity of 21.58% and a net margin of 23.96%. Crown Castle’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.77 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Crown Castle Inc. will post 7.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Crown Castle Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $1.565 per share. This represents a $6.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 162.18%.

About Crown Castle

(Get Rating)

Crown Castle, Inc is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the provision of access to wireless infrastructure via long-term contacts. It operates through the Towers and Fiber segments. The Towers segment offers access, including space or capacity towers dispersed throughout the United States.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Castle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown Castle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.