Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. Takes Position in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 8,890 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $911,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FISV. AMI Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fiserv by 33.6% during the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 27,999 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,839,000 after acquiring an additional 7,047 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Fiserv by 10.4% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 9,227 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $936,000 after acquiring an additional 870 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in Fiserv by 158.2% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 963 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the period. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of Fiserv in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,095,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Fiserv during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $357,000. Institutional investors own 88.79% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv Stock

Shares of Fiserv stock opened at $113.01 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market cap of $70.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.83, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $112.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.59. Fiserv, Inc. has a 52-week low of $87.03 and a 52-week high of $119.48.

Fiserv ( NASDAQ:FISV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.91. Fiserv had a net margin of 14.26% and a return on equity of 13.32%. The business had revenue of $4.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.57 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Fiserv, Inc. will post 7.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fiserv declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, February 23rd that permits the company to repurchase 75,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization permits the business services provider to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Fiserv news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 1,063 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.03, for a total value of $111,646.89. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 201,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,176,463.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CRO Christopher M. Foskett sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.00, for a total transaction of $999,000.00. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 97,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,840,815. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Guy Chiarello sold 1,063 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.03, for a total value of $111,646.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 201,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,176,463.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,184,560 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $107.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Fiserv from $132.00 to $138.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Fiserv in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $127.95.

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world.

